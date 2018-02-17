NK art troupe plays South Korean songs in Pyongyang: NK media

NATIONAL

(KCNA-Yonhap)

A North Korean art troupe, which held rare concerts in South Korea last week in commemoration of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, performed in Pyongyang this week, North Korean state-run media reported Saturday."The Samjiyon Orchestra held a concert Friday to mark its successful performance to celebrate the 23rd Winter Olympics at the Mansudae Art Theatre," the North Korean Central TV reported.The report said they sang South Korean songs during the performance before high ranking officials, including Choe Ryog-hae, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee."The performers perfectly played many world classics, as well as South Korean songs that have left deep impressions in the heart of the people in the South," it said. "The concert shows Korean people's willingness to join forces to end the tragedy of division and open the new morning of independent unification."It is very rare for North Korean artistic performers to play South Korean songs in the North. The report didn't specify the South Korean songs the troupe played Friday.The Samjiyon Orchestra held two recent concerts in the South, one in Gangneung on Feb. 8 and the other in Seoul on Sunday. It played popular South Korean songs, such as Lee Sun-hee's "To J" and Choi Jin-hee's "Maze of Love." The performances were the first concerts by North Koreans in the South since 2002.The troupe returned to the North on Monday after a seven-day visit. (Yonhap)