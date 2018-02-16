[PyeongChang 2018] Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site a hot spot for visitors

ENTERTAINMENT

Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site (PyeongChang 2018)

Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site, an outdoor space dedicated to live broadcasts and performances, has emerged as a hot place for visitors to the Olympics.The outdoor venue attracted some 5,000 people for a music performance by North Korea art troupe on ThursdayLive Site is set to attract more visitors for the weekend as it will host a K-pop concert that will feature well-known singers including boy group B.A.P, rock band No Brain, Rose Motel, Baek Ji-young and girl group Gugudan.Alongside with the K-pop concert, several cheering sessions will also take place, together with live broadcast of competitions.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)