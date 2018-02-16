Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site a hot spot for visitors

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Feb 16, 2018 - 17:05
  • Updated : Feb 16, 2018 - 17:12
Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site, an outdoor space dedicated to live broadcasts and performances, has emerged as a hot place for visitors to the Olympics. 

Gangneung Olympic Park’s Live Site (PyeongChang 2018)

The outdoor venue attracted some 5,000 people for a music performance by North Korea art troupe on Thursday

Live Site is set to attract more visitors for the weekend as it will host a K-pop concert that will feature well-known singers including boy group B.A.P, rock band No Brain, Rose Motel, Baek Ji-young and girl group Gugudan.

Alongside with the K-pop concert, several cheering sessions will also take place, together with live broadcast of competitions.

