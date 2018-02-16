Hyundai Tucson, Kia Rio recognized as most dependable vehicles by J.D. Power

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co.'s compact crossover Tucson and the Rio subcompact by sister brand Kia Motors Corp. received recognition as the most dependable cars in their classes by J.D. Power and Associates, industry watchers here said Friday.



The two vehicles received high marks from the US-based marketing information service company earlier in the week for the low number of problems experienced by their buyers.





(Yonhap)

The Vehicle Dependability Study is an industry-wide review that checks problems with 3-year-old cars reported by owners in the past 12 months. The test examines the number of defects experienced per 100 cars, with lower numbers representing higher long-term quality. J.D. Power examined 225 vehicles for the latest study.A good score translates to a positive ownership experience and can bring customers back to the automaker, elevating the brand in the future.Hyundai Motor said its 2015 Tucson, in particular, beat out rivals in the fiercely competitive small SUV segment, not only for its dependability but also for its excellent styling and safety features.Kia said its 2015 Rio also got top VDS marks, showcasing how much effort the automaker has put into quality control."The results of the VDS demonstrate Kia's continued commitment to quality and in building world-class products that offer tremendous value to our customers," said Greg Silvestri, head of service operations for Kia Motors America.South Korea's No. 2 carmaker after Hyundai Motor said it ranked second highest among all non-premium brands in the latest study.(Yonhap)