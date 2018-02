SPORTS

Cha Jun-hwan’s mane was in full majesty as he completes a jump at the short program of the men’s figure skating, Friday.Cha finished with a score of 83.43 points, putting him in 15th place.Cha was trained by Korean figure skating legend Yuna Kim’s former coach Brian Orser, who also coached Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Spain’s Javier Fernandez.The event finishes Saturday morning with the free skating program slated for 10 a.m.Cha, 16, modeled for chocolate snack Choco Pie and several other TV commercials as a child.All photos courtesy of Yonhap.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)