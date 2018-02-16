Go to Mobile Version

US says S. Korea followed proper procedure to pay N. Korea's Olympic bills

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 16, 2018 - 12:03
  • Updated : Feb 16, 2018 - 12:03

South Korea followed due process to pay for North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics despite sanctions against the regime, the US State Department said Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Korea approved 2.86 billion won ($2.64 million) in government funding to support hundreds of North Korean art performers, cheerleaders and taekwondo demonstration team members who took part in the ongoing Winter Games.

The issue raised concerns that Pyongyang was trying to undermine international sanctions that have been imposed on the regime for its nuclear and missile programs.

"We understand that the Republic of Korea has worked through the appropriate processes to secure an exemption from the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee to allow for the North Korean delegation of officials and athletes to participate in these Games," Michael Cavey, a State Department spokesman, said in emailed comments to Yonhap. "This process is similar to that followed by previous Olympic host countries in the past."

