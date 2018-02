BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

A former executive vice president of Samsung Electronics, who led the development of Bixby voice assistant technology, has recently joined Google to lead the US technology giant's Internet of Thing business, according to foreign media reports Friday.Rhee In-jong, former chief technology officer of Samsung's mobile division, left the South Korean firm last December.Rhee served as a professor of computer science at North Carolina State University, before joining Samsung in 2011.At Samsung, he also played a significant role in developing Samsung's Knox mobile security system and payment service Samsung Pay.(Yonhap)