Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

EXO, Girl's Generation, other S.M. artists to hold large K-pop concert in Dubai

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 15, 2018 - 16:10
  • Updated : Feb 15, 2018 - 16:13

EXO, Girl's Generation and other top K-pop stars will stage a joint concert in Dubai in April, organizers said Thursday.
 

EXO (Yonhap)

The SM Town Live World Tour VI in Dubai will be held at Autism Rocks Arena on April 6 and will also feature such S.M. Entertainment artists as BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee and Red Velvet, according to Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The SM Town Live series was launched in 2008 and concerts have been held in New York, Paris, Tokyo, Beijing and other major cities around the world.

The Dubai concert will be the first SM Town Live event in the Middle East and one of the largest-ever K-pop showcases in the region. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114