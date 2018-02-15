EXO, Girl's Generation, other S.M. artists to hold large K-pop concert in Dubai

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO, Girl's Generation and other top K-pop stars will stage a joint concert in Dubai in April, organizers said Thursday.



EXO (Yonhap)

The SM Town Live World Tour VI in Dubai will be held at Autism Rocks Arena on April 6 and will also feature such S.M. Entertainment artists as BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, SHINee and Red Velvet, according to Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.The SM Town Live series was launched in 2008 and concerts have been held in New York, Paris, Tokyo, Beijing and other major cities around the world.The Dubai concert will be the first SM Town Live event in the Middle East and one of the largest-ever K-pop showcases in the region. (Yonhap)