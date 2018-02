ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop star Taeyang of Big Bang is set to begin his mandatory military service on March 12, according to YG Entertainment on Thursday.





Taeyang (YG Entertainment)

The 29-year-old who recently married actress Min Hyo-rin will begin his service two weeks after his bandmate G-Dragon enlists on Feb. 27.Taeyang will be the third member to enlist for active duty service. T.O.P is currently serving as a public service worker to fulfill the military duty.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com