[Photo News] South Korean Olympic skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off

SPORTS
LATEST NEWS
|SKELETON SLIDER TAKES OFF — South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off in his first run in the men’s skeleton event at the Alpensia Sliding Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. The medalists will be determined by their total times after four races. The first two runs are taking place Thursday, with the remainder scheduled for Friday. (Yonhap)
|SKELETON SLIDER TAKES OFF — South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off in his first run in the men’s skeleton event at the Alpensia Sliding Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. The medalists will be determined by their total times after four races. The first two runs are taking place Thursday, with the remainder scheduled for Friday. (Yonhap)