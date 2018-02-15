Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] South Korean Olympic skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Feb 15, 2018 - 10:48
  • Updated : Feb 15, 2018 - 10:52

SKELETON SLIDER TAKES OFF — South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off in his first run in the men’s skeleton event at the Alpensia Sliding Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. The medalists will be determined by their total times after four races. The first two runs are taking place Thursday, with the remainder scheduled for Friday. (Yonhap)

SKELETON SLIDER TAKES OFF — South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin takes off in his first run in the men’s skeleton event at the Alpensia Sliding Center in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Thursday. The medalists will be determined by their total times after four races. The first two runs are taking place Thursday, with the remainder scheduled for Friday. (Yonhap)

 

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114