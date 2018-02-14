[PyeongChang 2018] IOC: USA Hockey free to use Statue of Liberty on masks

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that American hockey goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby are free to use the images of the Statue of Liberty on their masks, without any modifications.USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said Tuesday they were in talks with the IOC to settle the issue regarding the images on the two US goaltenders’ masks.However, an IOC spokesman said, “There seems to have been a misunderstanding, we have not asked for the symbol to be removed.”According to IOC guidelines, “No form of publicity or propaganda, commercial or otherwise, may appear on persons, on sportswear, accessories or, more generally, on any article of clothing or equipment whatsoever worn or used by the athletes or other participants in the Olympic Games.”It remains to be answered why the IOC has allowed USA Hockey to use the symbol after asking Korean goalie Matt Dalton to remove the image of 16th century naval commander Adm. Yi Sun-sin from his mask.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)