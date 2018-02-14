[PyeongChang 2018] Brothers on men's hockey team hoping to combine for 1st Olympic goal

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- Should the South Korean men's hockey team score its first Olympic goal ever during PyeongChang 2018, chances are it could come from one of two highly skilled brothers.



Kim Ki-sung, 32, and Kim Sang-wook, 29, are linemates on the team's top forward unit, alongside American-born Mike Testwuide.



The Kim brothers have been teammates for more than 20 years, starting at elementary school and all the way to their professional club, Anyang Hall in the Asia League Ice Hockey. They've been on the national team together for nine years.



They are also roommates whenever the national team goes on the road. It's been no exception at the Olympics.





South Korean men`s hockey forwards and brothers Kim Sang-wook (L) and Kim Ki-sung pose for photos after practice at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, in preparation for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Feb. 12, 2018. (Yonhap)

On the ice, they complement each other so well, and Testwuide has also marveled at the brothers' skill level, saying he benefits from playing alongside the Kims.The three combined for all four goals that South Korea scored in three games at the Channel One Cup tournament last December in Moscow. No other South Korean player even recorded a point, as South Korea, ranked 21st, lost all three games: 4-2 to Canada (No. 1), 5-1 to Sweden (No. 3) and 4-1 to Finland (No. 4)."We've been together for so long, and it's always great to play with him," Sang-wook said after Monday's practice. "There's an added sense of responsibility for both of us because we're on the first line."Ki-sung tried to step back from it all and take in his Olympic experience."How many athletes can say they've competed at the Olympics with their brother?" he asked with a smile. "This is a great honor for our whole family."Off the ice, Ki-sung said the two are just like any other pair of brothers, though they do talk shop and discuss hockey from time to time.And they have one good reason to try to play well at the Olympics."Our parents are going to be here, and so we'd better have good games," Sang-wook said. (Yonhap)