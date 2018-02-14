DMZ tour popular among foreign tourists: study

NATIONAL

A visit to South Korea's heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone was picked as the most popular tour destination among foreign visitors, a study showed Wednesday.According to the study by the Korea Tourism Organization, a half-day visit to the DMZ area was the most popular tour picked by foreigners through the travel website Viator.The DMZ, a strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula, serves as a demarcation line between South and North Korea, which are technically still in a state of war, since the Korean War (1950-53) was settled in an armistice, not a peace treaty.The tour include a 30-minute walk in the 3rd Tunnel dug by the North, apparently for infiltration, an old bridge between the countries and an exhibition hall.The second most popular tourism item was a small nighttime group tour of the capital city. This allowed tourists to try out local delicacies and take in sights that can easily be missed during the day, the report said.(Yonhap)