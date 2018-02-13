Jun. K of boy band 2PM caught for drunk driving

ENTERTAINMENT

Jun. K (Yonhap)

Jun. K was caught for drunk driving in southern Seoul at 7 a.m. on Saturday, officials at Gangnam Police Station said. His blood alcohol content was 0.074 percent, a level that would lead to the suspension of his driver's license.Police plan to question him soon over how he got behind the wheel while intoxicated.His agency JYP Entertainment issued an apology, saying he will reflect on his actions and suspend all of his activities in the show business in the future."We deeply apologize. He is repenting deeply," the agency said. (Yonhap)