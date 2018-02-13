[Photo News] Memorable moments at PyeongChang Olympics

SPORTS

The chilly weather seemed to lose its edge Tuesday, amid the heated competition on ice and snow. Athletes from around the globe put their years of training on full display, as glorious moments were caught by photographers at key venues of the PyeongChang Winter Games. Take a look at some of the best moments of the day.





Goalie Noora Raty (41), of Finland, falls into the goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the women‘s hockey match against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Laurent Muhlethaler, of France, leaves the starting gate during training for the men’s nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

Matthias Guggenberger of Austria practices during a training run for the men‘s skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

Marie-Philip Poulin (29), of Canada, shoots a goal against Noora Raty (41), of Finland, during the first period of the preliminary round of the women‘s hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

Akito Watabe of Japan trains. (Reuters)

Alexander Gassner of Germany starts during a training run for the men’s skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)