[PyeongChang 2018] Will Inmyeonjo emoji take off?

Twitter user @sobong_xo became the sudden center of attention on Monday, after she posted an image of a set of emojis featuring Inmyeonjo, the human-faced bird that went viral following its appearance in the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony. More than 35,000 people shared the image of the emojis within a day, expressing both the desire to spend money on the item, and worries over the copyright.



Inmyeonjo, with a tiny human head attached to an elongated neck on a giant body of a white bird, piqued public interest with its grotesque look and its connections to the significance of the Olympics and Korean history and culture. The bird, as it turned out to be a big surprise for even Koreans, is a mythical creature from Buddhism during the Goguryeo Kingdom, which is believed to live in paradise and sing with the most beautiful voice in heaven only audible to those with pure hearts.





Image of emojis featuring Inmyeonjo, suggested for commercialization to Kakaotalk, a major mobile messenger service in Korea. This image was retweeted over 35,000 times as of Feb. 13. (Twitter user @Sobong_XO)