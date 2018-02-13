IOC requests USA Hockey remove Statue of Liberty image

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

The International Olympic Committee announced that images of the Statue of Liberty must be removed from the masks of American hockey goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby.USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said they are talking with the IOC to settle the issue after having been told the images must be removed from the gear.The IOC reportedly sees the images as a possible violation of its policy against political symbols.The USA Hockey spokesman emphasized that the question of using the image of the Statue of Liberty must be answered before the USA women’s hockey team plays Russia.The IOC had also previously asked South Korean men’s hockey goalie Matt Dalton to change his mask due to a violation of the policy. Dalton had an image of 16th century naval commander Adm. Yi Sun-sin on his mask.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)