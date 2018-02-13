Posco Daewoo shares gift boxes for Seollal

|Posco Daewoo CEO Kim Young-Sang (center) and members of the firms pose after preparing gift boxes to be donated to households in need on the occasion of Seollal. (Posco Daewoo)
Some 300 employees and executives of Posco Daewoo packed boxes of gifts at a community child center in Incheon, ahead of the Seollal holiday, which will begin on Thursday.
Each gift box is comprised of food items and daily necessities and will be given to some 360 low-income children at the center, the company said in a statement.
The company has been delivering gifts to children in need for Seollal and Chuseok holidays since 2015.
“I hope this box of gifts can help children to have another good year, while I also felt that giving is more satisfying than receiving,” an official who participated in the volunteer event said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)