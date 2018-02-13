Music variety show ‘Begin Again 2’ to air first episode on March 23

ENTERTAINMENT

A poster for second season of “Begin Again” (JTBC)

The second season of “Begin Again,” a music variety show that features Korean musicians promoting their music overseas, will air its first episode on March 23, according to broadcaster JTBC on Tuesday.The music show follows Korean musicians traveling overseas, where their names are unknown, and busking and promoting their music to foreigners.The upcoming season will star musicians Kim Yoon-ah and Lee Sun-kyu of band Jaurim, Lena Park, Hareem, Yoon Gun of Brown Eyes, Henry of Super Junior M, Roy Kim, Jeong Se-woon and Lee Su-hyun of Akdong Musician. A previously released teaser image showed the musicians performing on the streets of Lisbon in Portugal and Budapest in Hungary.The first season of the show, which ended in September last year, featured musicians Lee So-ra, You Hee-yeol, Yoon Do-hyun and TV personality Noh Hong-chul as the host. The show was shot in a number of European countries, including Ireland, England, Switzerland and France.