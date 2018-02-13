Future Shorts film night returns to Seoul for winter program

LIFE&STYLE

Future Shorts is returning to Seoul for its winter program on Saturday with a new selection of short films.The festival is a one-night event showing short films of varying length.The films on Saturday’s 98-minute program vary in length up to 30 minutes, and include dramas, documentaries and a music video.UK documentary “The Watchmaker,” by Cecile Embleton offers a portrait of an Iranian watchmaker and his musings on craft and time, while Dutch experimental documentary “Green Screen Gringo” shows a foreigner using a green screen to navigate an enchanting, yet turbulent Brazil.“The Summer Movie,” by French director Emmanuel Mare, shows Philippe who becomes agitated with the people and environment around him while driving. He wants to leave for somewhere else, but his 9-year-old son keeps him from that.Another French film, “Cilaos” by Camilo Restrepo, follows a woman who sets out to find her father as part of a promise made to her dying mother. She learns he is dead but still sets out to find him, in a drama that explores the ties that bind the dead and the living.The other fictional movie is UK Director Rory Stewart’s “Wild Horses,” which follows teenager Joan, who has suffered from severe ME. With the encouragement of her tutor, she goes out in search of new experiences, at the risk of a relapse.The music video, “The Combine,” is the shortest of the set at four minutes and shows a psychedelic interpretation of the harvest.There will be art displayed and music performances between the screenings for the Seoul event.Future shorts will run at Sonnendeck in the Itaewon district of Seoul. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first screening is at 6:30 p.m. Entrance is 10,000 won.You can find more information about the program via futureshorts.com.(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)Caption: “The Summer Movie”