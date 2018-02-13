[PyeongChang 2018] Seoul to review plan to bankroll NK Olympic participation

NATIONAL

South Korea will this week review a motion to bankroll North Korea's ongoing participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, the unification ministry said Tuesday.The South and North Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council will convene on Wednesday morning to deliberate on the motion to pay about 2.9 billion won ($2.7 million) worth of Olympic bills for Pyongyang, the ministry said. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will chair the council meeting.If it is approved, the government will use its budget for inter-Korean cooperation and cover the costs of hundreds of North Koreans who came to the South to participate in the Winter Olympics.Last week, a high-ranking North Korean delegation led by North Korea's ceremonial leader, Kim Yong-nam, traveled to the South alongside Kim Yo-jong, the only sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Several hundred art performers and cheerleaders also traveled to the South as part of the North's Olympics attendance.The issue of whether to bankroll the North's participation in the PyeongChang Paralympic in March will be determined in a separate council meeting in the future, according to the ministryThis is part of the two Koreas' previous agreement that requires the South to provide convenience for the North Korean delegation to the Games.(Yonhap)