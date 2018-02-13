Moon presides over Cabinet video conference for first time

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and other Cabinet members pledge allegiance to the flag ahead of a video conference on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in presided over a Cabinet video conference Tuesday for the first time since taking office, with some ministers attending from the presidential office and others from the central administrative city of Sejong.Forty-one Cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, joined Moon at Cheong Wa Dae for the meeting, while 19 other members, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, attended it from Sejong."As this meeting will be livestreamed to officials of Cheong Wa Dae, it will be possible for them to share exact policy directions," Lee Jung-do, presidential secretary for administrative affairs, said ahead of the meeting.Through the video conference system, it is also possible to hold a three-way meeting between the presidential office, the central government complex and the Sejong government complex, Lee said, adding that Cheong Wa Dae plans to actively take advantage of the system for efficiency.The video conference system was set up at Cheong Wa Dae in 2013 when the industry ministry and five other ministries relocated to the administrative city during ousted President Park Geun-hye's term in office. The system was first used for a Cabinet meeting in March 2014.During the Cabinet meeting, Moon called for greater efforts to fight corruption."We should not forget even for a moment that our government was launched amid high public resentment against the corruption of the previous government," he said. "I hope to see dramatic progress in the level of integrity of public agencies that is markedly different from that of the previous government."Moon instructed the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to take the lead in year-round efforts to tackle corruption and come up with strong anti-corruption measures. (Yonhap)