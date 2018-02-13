Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Warmer weather moves in

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 13, 2018 - 14:36
  • Updated : Feb 13, 2018 - 14:36
Weather on Tuesday is mostly clear with a significant rise in temperature, according to the weather agency.

Morning highs hover from minus 11 degrees Celsius to 4 C, but will gradually rise during daytime hours to 8 C in most of the country. 

(Yonhap)

Air quality is forecast to be partially bad throughout the day in the southern regions of the country, while light snow is expected to fall in some parts of Gyeongsang provinces and Jeolla provinces.

In the coastal regions of Gangneung and mountainous areas in Daegwallyeong, weather lows are forecast to remain at 1 C and minus 5 C, respectively.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

