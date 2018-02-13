[Weather] Warmer weather moves in

Morning highs hover from minus 11 degrees Celsius to 4 C, but will gradually rise during daytime hours to 8 C in most of the country.
|(Yonhap)
Air quality is forecast to be partially bad throughout the day in the southern regions of the country, while light snow is expected to fall in some parts of Gyeongsang provinces and Jeolla provinces.
In the coastal regions of Gangneung and mountainous areas in Daegwallyeong, weather lows are forecast to remain at 1 C and minus 5 C, respectively.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)