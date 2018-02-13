[Breaking] General Motors to shut down Gunsan plant in South Korea

The US carmaker will stop production and close the plant by the end of May.
The production capacity of the plant has remained under 20 percent over the past three years, the company said.
It manufactures GM’s mid-sedan Cruz and SUV brand Orlando.
|GM`s Gunsan plant in North Jeolla Province, South Korea (Yonhap)
In its emailed announcement, Barry Engle, president of GM International, said the carmaker is going to make “important decisions on next steps” by the end of February, urging the key stakeholders to make progress in the ongoing discussions.
Last week, South Korean Vice Finance Minsiter Ko Hyoung-kwon met with Engle in a private meeting. Ko confirmed to lawmakers that the company sought financial support, but did not give details of the amount it asked for.
According to media reports, GM had asked for government support to help it increase capital by acquiring newly issued stocks, which would cost some 500 billion won. The state-run Korea Development Bank is GM Korea’s second-largest shareholder with a 17.02 percent stake.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)