[PyeongChang 2018] Korea slumps to another 8-0 hockey defeat but supporters’ spirits stay high

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- The unified Korean team lost to Sweden 8-0 in their second women’s hockey preliminary, but despite the crushing defeat, the crowd was kept on the edge of their seats throughout the match.



Some very near misses and jostling near the Swedish team's post sent the Korean crowd on a rollercoaster ride from ear-splitting exclamations to collective groans.



Shouts of “Himnaera (hang in there)” echoed the Kwandong Hockey Centre, to support and encourage both South and North Korean hockey players.







North Korean cheering squad (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)