Timofei Lapshin finishes 22nd in men's 12.5km biathlon pursuit

South Korea's Timofei Lapshin finished 22nd in the men's biathlon pursuit finals Monday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The naturalized Korean clocked a time of 35 minutes, 50.7 seconds in the 12.5km pursuit competition at Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, some 182 kilometers east of Seoul. He missed four shots, one prone and three standing.





Martin Fourcade of France won gold, coming in at 32 minutes, 51.7 seconds, followed by Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden and Germany's Benedikt Doll, who won silver and bronze, respectively.Lapshin, who competed for Russia from 2008 to 2016, is the only male biathlete representing South Korea at the PyeongChang Olympics.Before he wore the South Korean national team uniform, Lapshin won silver in the men's relay event at the 2009 Biathlon Junior World Championships and won gold medals at the International Biathlon Union World Cups.Lapshin finished 16th in the 10km sprint event on Sunday. (Yonhap)