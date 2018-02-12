[Graphic News] Winter Olympic Games: Biathlon

SPORTS

Eleven gold medals (five for men, five for women, one mixed) are on offer in biathlon.Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, two events that are very different from each other. Athletes strap the guns on their backs, ski for a certain distance, and then stop to shoot at a designated target. For the shooting, there are two types of the shooting positions. One of these is shooting while lying face down, and the other is shooting while standing up. The final ranking is decided according to the skiing time and the accuracy of the shooting.