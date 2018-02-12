[PyeongChang 2018] Foreigners enjoy coffee festival in Gangneung

SPORTS

Visitors to Gangneung spend time on Gyeongpo Beach on Saturday, about 6 km away from Anmok Beach. (Yonhap)

Gangneung, the sub-host city of the PyeongChang Winter Games, is facing an unforeseen boom in its local coffee scene.This year, Gangneung’s annual coffee festival takes place during the Winter Olympic Games, from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 under the name, “2018 Gangneung World Winter Coffee Festival: JazzPresso.”On the first weekend after the Olympic Games kicked off, many foreign visitors could be seen at Anmok Beach, which is known for having cafes line the beach.One cafe employee said that “more than 1,000 customers are coming by each day.” According to an organizer of the coffee festival, “foreign visitors took up about half of all visitors to the festival.”The coffee festival is held each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each cafe offers different varieties of coffee and dessert from around the world during the 17-day festival.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)