[PyeongChang 2018] A touching photograph shows NK coaches rooting for S. Korean athlete

By Ahn Sang-yool

Two North Korean coaches seen cheering for a South Korean skier who’s left behind in the race

  • Published : Feb 12, 2018 - 13:22
  • Updated : Feb 12, 2018 - 13:26
The photograph of two North Korean coaches cheering on a South Korean skier has been getting some attention on social media here.

Kim Eun-ho participated in Olympic cross country skiing men‘s 15km + 15km skiathlon Sunday. Despite great efforts, the lone South Korean cross-country skier was disqualified after getting lapped by the head of the race.

However, fans were touched by the North Korean coaches who came out to encourage Kim.

Two N. Korean coaches cheering South Korean skier Kim Eun-ho. (Yonhap)

Having found the only Korean skier in the competition far behind the other athletes, two North Koreans expressed their support for the South Korean.

Simen Hegstad Krueger claimed a gold for Norway in the time of 1 hour 16 minutes 20 seconds. His compatriots Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christopher Holund finished the race right behind him to complete Norway’s 13th Olympic Winter Games medal sweep.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

