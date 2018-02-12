Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Wind chill drops temperatures to -21 C in PyeongChang

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 12, 2018 - 10:20
  • Updated : Feb 12, 2018 - 10:20
Extreme cold weather is to continue in Gangwon Province on Monday, where PyeongChang and the two subhost cities of the 2018 Winter Olympics are located, with the wind chill falling to minus 21 degrees Celsius at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang.

The weather agency said Monday’s high is expected to hit minus 8 C and 1 C in Daegwallyeong and Gangneung, respectively, with light snow overnight in the western inland region of Gangwon Province. 

Spectators view the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

Wind chill lows at the Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang will be at minus 20 C, minus 14 C at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung and minus 19 C at Phoenix Snow Park.

Morning lows will hover around minus 10 C in most parts of the country, with a rise in temperatures expected from Tuesday.

