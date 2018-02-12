[Weather] Wind chill drops temperatures to -21 C in PyeongChang

The weather agency said Monday’s high is expected to hit minus 8 C and 1 C in Daegwallyeong and Gangneung, respectively, with light snow overnight in the western inland region of Gangwon Province.
|Spectators view the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
Wind chill lows at the Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang will be at minus 20 C, minus 14 C at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung and minus 19 C at Phoenix Snow Park.
Morning lows will hover around minus 10 C in most parts of the country, with a rise in temperatures expected from Tuesday.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)