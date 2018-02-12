NK says high-level delegation made 'meaningful' S. Korea trip for better ties

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea's state media said Monday its high-level delegation has made a "meaningful" trip to South Korea that improved stalled inter-Korean relations.The North's delegation led by its ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam returned home late Sunday after a three-day visit to the South for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un, delivered her brother's letter to President Moon Jae-in, which includes an invitation to Pyongyang at an early date."The latest trip by the high-level delegation served as an important occasion in improving relations between North and South Korea, and setting up an environment for peace on the Korean Peninsula," reported the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper and the mouthpiece of the ruling party.The two Koreas have engaged in a flurry of sports diplomacy since Kim Jong-un extended a rare olive branch to Seoul in his New Year's Day message, vowing to send a delegation to the Games.Kim's invitation of Moon raises prospects for the first inter-Korean summit in more than 10 years. The two Koreas held summits in 2000 and 2007.Liberal President Moon called for efforts to create conditions necessary for a possible summit, stressing the need for the North to resume dialogue with the United States, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.The North's newspaper said that a jet carrying the North's delegation, called Chammae-2, arrived at an airport in Pyongyang around 10:40. p.m. on Sunday.Upon arrival, the nominal head of state Kim reviewed the military's guard of honor after receiving a salute from its deputy chief, it said.The North also reported that its high-level delegation and President Moon Jae-in watched a Seoul performance held by the North's art troupe Sunday, calling it a "highly acclaimed" concert.Experts said that it would not be easy for the two Koreas to hold a summit if there is no progress over the solution of North Korea's nuclear problem.Inter-Korean ties will likely stand at a critical juncture in early April when Seoul and Washington resume their joint military drills, which they agreed to put off until after the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics and the March 9-18 Paralympics.Seoul's unification ministry said the government will work to make the recent improvement in inter-Korean relations lead to dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.(Yonhap)