[Photo News] Crowded roads at Olympics

|CONGESTED ROADS TO OLYMPICS -- The Daegwallyeong IC linking Seoul to the main venues for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics is congested with traffic Sunday. A total of 2,952 athletes are competing in 102 sports across 15 different events over the course of 16 days. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
