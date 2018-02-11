[Photo News] Norway sweeps gold, silver and bronze at men‘s 30 km skiathlon

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- Norway swept the medals board at the men’s 30km skiathlon on Feb. 11, at PyeongChang Olympics.
Simen Hegstad Krueger nabbed the gold despite a fall in the first lap. Krueger crossed the line in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 20 seconds. Martin Johnsrud Sundby followed, taking silver, and Hans Christer Holund took bronze. This was Norway’s first gold in the PyeongChang Olympics.
The crowd gathered to cheer despite the biting cold.
|Gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger (Center) of Norway is flanked by silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby (Left) of Norway and bronze winner Hans Christer Holund of Norway during the medal ceremony for the Men‘s Cross Country 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon race during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. (Yonhap)
|Photos from the scene by The Korea Herald reporter. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)