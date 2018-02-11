[Photo News] Lim Hyo-jun celebrates gold

SPORTS

Here are the Olympic gold medalists and winning team for Saturday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, including South Korea's first gold Lim Hyo-jun.





South Korea’s Lim Hyo-jun won gold in the mens 1,500 meter short track speed skating on Saturday, the first medal of Olympic for the host country. Yonhap

Sven Kramer celebrates his gold in the mens 5,000 meter for his third straight title. Yonhap

Laura Dahlmeier took Germany’s first gold medal in the women’s biathlon sprint. Yonhap

Netherlands gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte (center), Ireen Wust (left, silver) and Antoinette De Jong celebrate in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating. Yonhap