[Photo News] Lim Hyo-jun celebrates gold

Here are the Olympic gold medalists and winning team for Saturday at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, including South Korea's first gold Lim Hyo-jun.
|South Korea’s Lim Hyo-jun won gold in the mens 1,500 meter short track speed skating on Saturday, the first medal of Olympic for the host country. Yonhap
|Sven Kramer celebrates his gold in the mens 5,000 meter for his third straight title. Yonhap
|Laura Dahlmeier took Germany’s first gold medal in the women’s biathlon sprint. Yonhap
|Netherlands gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte (center), Ireen Wust (left, silver) and Antoinette De Jong celebrate in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating. Yonhap
|Gold medalist Andreas Wellinger of Germany who gold in ski jumping celebrates during the victory ceremony. Yonhap