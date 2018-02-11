[Photo News] ‘Super Store’ in Olympic Park welcomes customers

SPORTS

Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Customers browse Soohorang and Bandabi-themed products at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Visitors look at Olympic pins at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A robot fish is showcased at the entrance of the Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Customers look at winter clothes at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Customers wait in a long line to purchase the official licensed goods at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Olympic mascots Soohorang and Bandabi dolls are showcased at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A customer picks up a Soohorang doll at Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Olympic mascots Soohorang and Bandabi welcome customers visiting Super Store in Gangneung Olympic Park. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The largest official stores of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opened in Gangneung Olympic Park and PyeongChang Olympic Plaza on Thursday and Friday respectively.On Sunday afternoon, the Super Store in Gangneung was packed with sports fans, who were looking for souvenirs and gifts.The store features some 1,100 official licensed products, including Olympic mascots Soohorang and Bandabi rag dolls.The Super Stores will run until Feb. 25 and be opened again from March 9 to 18. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and last admissions to the store is 10 p.m., but the operating hours of PyeongChang Super Store changes to 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 25.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)