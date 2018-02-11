[PyeongChang 2018] Moon, NK leader's sister to jointly attend NK art troupe's performance

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will jointly attend a North Korean art troupe's concert in Seoul, officials said Sunday.



Attending the performance Sunday evening will mark the fourth time Moon and Kim Yo-jong have met since they greeted each other during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday. Other members of the North's high-level delegation will be present for the concert, including the North's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam.



On Saturday, the North's delegation paid a visit to Moon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. Later in the day, Moon and the North's delegation also jointly attended the opening match of the unified women's ice hockey team comprising athletes from the two Koreas.





South Korea`s President Moon Jae-in (L) walks with Kim Yo Jong (R) and North Korea`s ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam (C) at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. (Yonhap)

During Saturday's meeting, the North Korean leader's sister, in her capacity as special envoy of her brother Kim Jong-un, invited the South Korean chief executive to visit the North. Moon said in response that he hopes that the right conditions will be created so that the proposed visit can take place.The North's delegation arrived in the South on Friday and is to head back home late Sunday.The concert by the Samjiyon Orchestra is set for 7 p.m. at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul. (Yonhap)