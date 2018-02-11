Troubled TV series ’Return‘ tries to get back on track

ENTERTAINMENT

The new poster of SBS TV series “Return” /SBS

Troubled TV series “Return” is eying to restart its production process, according to industry sources Sunday.The sources say the actors and actresses on Saturday met with producers to work on their scripts. They will meet again Sunday for filming, it also has been reported.On Saturday, SBS also uploaded an altered poster for “Return.” The new poster does not include the actors and actresses, instead opting for just the letters of the title.Who will replace Ko Hyun-jung is so far undecided. Park Jin-hee had previously been reported to take on the role of Choi Ja-hye, following Ko’s departure.Elefun Entertainment, the local entertainment company that Park Jin-hee is under contract with, said it has not yet been decided whether the actress will join the series or not. When it will decide has not been announced.Ko was dropped from “Return” over a reported violent spat with producer Joo Dong-min.Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)