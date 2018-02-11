[Herald Interview] Korea’s ODA needs better coordination: OECD DAC chief

NATIONAL

Rising from the ashes of war with the help of overseas aid and transforming itself from a recipient to a donor country in nearly half a century, South Korea presents a leading example of how development aid can help lift a country out of poverty.



South Korea is on the right track toward sharing its experience as a development success, but there is still room for improvement to boost the effectiveness of its aid programs, said the chief of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Development Assistance Committee.



“Korea’s ODA should be more coherent across different parts of the government and the overall program should be more coordinated,” Charlotte Petri Gornitzka said in an interview with The Korea Herald last week. Appointed as DAC chair in 2016, she was in Seoul to participate in the meeting to mark the publication of the 2018 DAC Peer Review on Korea.





Charlotte Petri Gornitzka (OECD DAC)