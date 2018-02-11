KT IS partners with Tencent for tax refund service for foreigners

|An employee introduces a tax refund service in front of KT IS' tax refund kiosks. (KT IS)
The company will offer the tax refund service via WeChat for foreign tourists under the partnership with Tenpay, a mobile payment firm of Tencent Group, signed on Friday.
The two companies are currently developing and testing the service with a schedule to open it on Feb. 25.
Foreigners will be able to select WeChat at tax refund kiosks installed at airports and ports as a platform to receive tax refunds by verifying themselves through QR code scanning.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)