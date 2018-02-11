Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

KT IS partners with Tencent for tax refund service for foreigners

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Feb 11, 2018 - 15:50
  • Updated : Feb 11, 2018 - 15:50
An employee introduces a tax refund service in front of KT IS' tax refund kiosks. (KT IS)
KT IS, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile carrier KT, said Sunday it signed a partnership with China’s Tenpay to offer a tax refund service for foreigners starting later this month.

The company will offer the tax refund service via WeChat for foreign tourists under the partnership with Tenpay, a mobile payment firm of Tencent Group, signed on Friday.

The two companies are currently developing and testing the service with a schedule to open it on Feb. 25.

Foreigners will be able to select WeChat at tax refund kiosks installed at airports and ports as a platform to receive tax refunds by verifying themselves through QR code scanning.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114