KT IS partners with Tencent for tax refund service for foreigners

BUSINESS

An employee introduces a tax refund service in front of KT IS' tax refund kiosks. (KT IS)

KT IS, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile carrier KT, said Sunday it signed a partnership with China’s Tenpay to offer a tax refund service for foreigners starting later this month.The company will offer the tax refund service via WeChat for foreign tourists under the partnership with Tenpay, a mobile payment firm of Tencent Group, signed on Friday.The two companies are currently developing and testing the service with a schedule to open it on Feb. 25.Foreigners will be able to select WeChat at tax refund kiosks installed at airports and ports as a platform to receive tax refunds by verifying themselves through QR code scanning.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)