Samsung Electronics total assets topped W300tr

Samsung Electronics Co.'s total assets surpassed 300 trillion won ($275 billion) for the first time in late 2017, thanks to its solid business growth and rise in investments, industry watchers said Sunday.



The world's largest manufacturer of computer chips and smartphones reported more than 40 trillion won in net income last year, with the money generated going into facility investment and other activities, likely ensuring sustainable growth for the company and more benefits for shareholders.



Market watchers estimated that total assets reached 301.75 trillion won as of late last year, up a solid 15.1 percent from the 262.17 trillion won tallied a year earlier.





The assets of the company, founded in 1969, are the largest by any company in South Korea, excluding financial firms and state-run entities.Compared to 2008, when Samsung assets were valued at around 100 trillion won, the latest gains mark a three-fold increase. The company's assets were rated at over 200 trillion won in 2013.Broken down, estimates said cash assets stood at 83.6 trillion won, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, while trade receivables, inventory and investment holdings, as well as tangible and intangible assets, all rose.The company's real estate and machinery-related holdings reached 111.66 trillion won late last year.Observers said that with Samsung vowing to give back more to shareholders in the coming year, cash holdings will be hard pressed to grow.The company made dividend payments totaling 5.8 trillion won last year, with this number to be increased to 9.6 trillion won annually starting this year. (Yonhap)