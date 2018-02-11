[Weather] Snow to continue across the country

The Korean Meteorological Administration issued heavy snow warnings for South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, where 2 to 4 centimeters of snow has accumulated. It said the snow in some areas would continue until the wee hours of Tuesday,
Across the country, up to 5 to 20 centimeters of snow is expected in the Hallasan mountain area of Jeju Island, 3 to 8 centimeters in the South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and 1 centimeter in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
|(Yonhap)
With the temperature difference between morning and day expected to reach about 10 degrees Celsius, the daytime highs are forecast at minus 2 C in Seoul, 3 C in Busan, minus 2 C in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, 0 C in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and 5 C on Jeju Island, the weather agency said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)