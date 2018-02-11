Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Snow to continue across the country

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Feb 11, 2018 - 11:05
  • Updated : Feb 11, 2018 - 11:05
Snow that started in the early hours of Sunday in the North and South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island is to spread to other areas and continue throughout the day, the state weather agency said Sunday.

The Korean Meteorological Administration issued heavy snow warnings for South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, where 2 to 4 centimeters of snow has accumulated. It said the snow in some areas would continue until the wee hours of Tuesday,

Across the country, up to 5 to 20 centimeters of snow is expected in the Hallasan mountain area of Jeju Island, 3 to 8 centimeters in the South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, and 1 centimeter in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. 

(Yonhap)

With the temperature difference between morning and day expected to reach about 10 degrees Celsius, the daytime highs are forecast at minus 2 C in Seoul, 3 C in Busan, minus 2 C in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, 0 C in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and 5 C on Jeju Island, the weather agency said. 

