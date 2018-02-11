[Breaking] PM to host lunch for high-level N. Korean delegation

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will host lunch Sunday for a high-level North Korean delegation, including the sister of leader Kim Jong-un and the country's ceremonial head of state, officials said.



The lunch comes a day after the North's delegation, including the leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and the nominal head of state, Kim Yong-nam, paid a visit to President Moon Jae-in and delivered the North Korean leader's invitation for Moon to visit the North.





South Korea`s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (left) and North Korea`s Kim Yo-jong. (Yonhap)

Sunday's lunch will take place at the Walker Hill hotel in eastern Seoul, officials said.The North's delegation arrived on Friday to attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and is scheduled to head back to the North on Sunday. (Yonhap)