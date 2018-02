[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean team sets games record in ladies' 3,000m relay heat 1 despite fall

SPORTS

South Korea won its heat in the women's 3,000-meter short track speedskating relay at the PyeongChang Olympics on Saturday, despite a fall early on.



Sim Suk-hee, Choi Min-jeong, Kim Ye-jin and Lee Yu-bin skated to a new Olympic record 4minutes and 6.387 seconds in heat 1 of the competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena.





South Korean short track speedskater Lee Yu-bin (left) tags in teammate Choi Min-jeong during heat 1 of the women`s 3,000-meter relay at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Lee Yu-bin fell, but held out a hand far enough for Choi Min-jeong, who had earlier in the evening set her own Olympic record in the individual 500, to tag her and continue the race.Their record was short-lived, however, as the Chinese team edged past the new Korean record by 0.002 seconds in heat 2.By Paul Kerry ( iampaulkerry@heraldcorp.com