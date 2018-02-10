Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[PyeongChang 2018] Sweden's Kalla wins 1st gold medal of Olympics

By AP
  • Published : Feb 10, 2018 - 17:12
  • Updated : Feb 10, 2018 - 17:12

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever. 

(yonhap)

Bjoergen captured her 11th career medal Saturday, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.

Kalla won the race by more than seven seconds, breaking away from the pack in the final 2 kilometers to avenge her loss to Bjoergen in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Jessica Diggins finished fifth, failing to become the first American women to earn a medal in cross-country skiing.

Krista Parmakowski of Finland finished third. (AP)



 

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114