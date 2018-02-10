[PyeongChang 2018] Sweden's Kalla wins 1st gold medal of Olympics

SPORTS

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen took silver in the women's 15-kilometer skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.





(yonhap)

Bjoergen captured her 11th career medal Saturday, breaking a three-way tie with Russian Raisa Smetanina and Italian Stefania Belmondo.Kalla won the race by more than seven seconds, breaking away from the pack in the final 2 kilometers to avenge her loss to Bjoergen in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.Jessica Diggins finished fifth, failing to become the first American women to earn a medal in cross-country skiing.Krista Parmakowski of Finland finished third. (AP)





