Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Weekly K-pop concerts at Gangneung Olympic Park

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Feb 11, 2018 - 11:11
  • Updated : Feb 11, 2018 - 11:11
Weekly K-pop concerts will take place at Gangneung’s Olympic Park starting Sunday, as part of the Olympic celebrations.

Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is one of the cities hosting events for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. All the games on ice take place in Gangneung.

There will be three concerts during the Olympics and one during the Paralympics. The first is on Sunday, when rock bank YB, rapper and singer Heize, and K-pop groups EXID, WJSN and Teen Top are slated to perform.



The concerts start at 6 p.m. Those with tickets to the games can enter for free.

Sunday, Feb. 11
YB, Heize, EXID, WJSN, Teen Top

Saturday, Feb. 17
B.A.P., Baek Ji-young, No Brain, Rose Motel, Gugudan

Friday, Feb. 23
Jazzyfact (Beenzino and Shimmy Twice), Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power

Saturday, March 10
B1A4, Jessi, BewhY

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114