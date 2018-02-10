Weekly K-pop concerts at Gangneung Olympic Park

Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is one of the cities hosting events for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. All the games on ice take place in Gangneung.
There will be three concerts during the Olympics and one during the Paralympics. The first is on Sunday, when rock bank YB, rapper and singer Heize, and K-pop groups EXID, WJSN and Teen Top are slated to perform.
The concerts start at 6 p.m. Those with tickets to the games can enter for free.
Sunday, Feb. 11
YB, Heize, EXID, WJSN, Teen Top
Saturday, Feb. 17
B.A.P., Baek Ji-young, No Brain, Rose Motel, Gugudan
Friday, Feb. 23
Jazzyfact (Beenzino and Shimmy Twice), Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power
Saturday, March 10
B1A4, Jessi, BewhY
YB, Heize, EXID, WJSN, Teen Top
Saturday, Feb. 17
B.A.P., Baek Ji-young, No Brain, Rose Motel, Gugudan
Friday, Feb. 23
Jazzyfact (Beenzino and Shimmy Twice), Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power
Saturday, March 10
B1A4, Jessi, BewhY
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)