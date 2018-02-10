[PyeongChang 2018] President Moon, NK nominal head to cheer together for joint hockey team

SPORTS

President Moon Jae-in will travel to the eastern city of Gangneung on Saturday to cheer for South and North Korean athletes competing in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, his office Cheong Wa Dae said.



He will first watch the men's short track speed skating preliminaries, in which both South and North Korean skaters will compete.





Kim Yong-nam (right) and Kim Yo-jong at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Saturday (Yonhap)

Moon will later be joined by the visiting North Korean ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, in cheering for the first preliminary game of the two Koreas' unified women's ice hockey team, according to Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)