[Breaking] NK delegation arrives at Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in greets North Korea's chief delegate ahead of the presidential reception on Friday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with Kim Yong-nam and Kim Yo-jong at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Saturday.

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday met with the North Korean delegation at the presidential office, as speculation rose about the historic talks.Led by Kim Yong-nam, the North’s nominal head of state, the delegation that arrived at Cheong Wa Dae at 11 a.m. is the highest level group to be hosted by Seoul’s presidential office.The delegation also includes Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, who has rapidly expanding influence within the North’s power structure. Kim Yo-jong is the first of the North’s Kim dynasty to visit the South.As such, it has been widely speculated that Kim Yo-jong may bring a personal message for Moon from her brother. Some local media have gone as far as to describe the meeting as “effectively being an inter-Korean summit.”US media have reported that the North’s delegation may invite Moon to a summit with Kim Jong-un, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.The North‘s delegation arrived in South Korea on Kim Jong-un’s private airplane Friday via Incheon International Airport.Along with the two Kims, Chairman of the North’s National Sports Guidance Committee Choe Hwi and Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country Ri Son-gwon also arrived at the presidential office.In the meeting, Moon will be flanked by a number of top aides, including Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong, and Minister of Unification Cho Myoung-gyon.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)