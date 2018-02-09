[Photo News] PyeongChang Olympic opening ceremony kicks off

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- The opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics begins at PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in Gangwon Province, Friday.
Photos by The Korea Herald and Yonhap
|The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)
|The Taegukki, South Korea`s national flag, is raised during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games held at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)
|(From the far left in the front row) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, U.S. Vice President's wife Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea (the far left in the back row) and Kim Yo-jong (the second from the left in the back row), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)
|The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. Pictured are North Korea`s cheerleading squad at the event. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)
|Norway's athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)
|South Africa's athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap-Reuters)
|Germany`s athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)
|The Netherlands' athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)
|China`s athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)
|US athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap-AP)