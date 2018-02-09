[Photo News] PyeongChang Olympic opening ceremony kicks off

(From the far left in the front row) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, U.S. Vice President's wife Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea (the far left in the back row) and Kim Yo-jong (the second from the left in the back row), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)