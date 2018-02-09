Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] PyeongChang Olympic opening ceremony kicks off

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Feb 9, 2018 - 21:07
  • Updated : Feb 9, 2018 - 21:35
PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- The opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics begins at PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in Gangwon Province, Friday.

Photos by The Korea Herald and Yonhap

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap-AFP)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap-AFP)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap-AFP)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap-AFP)

The Taegukki, South Korea`s national flag, is raised during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games held at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

 
(From the far left in the front row) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, U.S. Vice President's wife Karen Pence and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea (the far left in the back row) and Kim Yo-jong (the second from the left in the back row), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)
 
The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. Pictured are North Korea`s cheerleading squad at the event. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. Pictured are North Korea`s cheerleading squad at the event. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Norway's athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Africa's athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap-Reuters)

Germany`s athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)

The Netherlands' athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)

China`s athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap)

US athletes enter the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, Friday. (Yonhap-AP)

