Moon makes first encounter with N. Korean leader's sister

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in briefly encountered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister on Friday at the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader`s sister Kim Yo-jong in PyeongChang on Friday. (Yonhap)

Moon and Kim Yo-jung shook hands at their first-ever encounter during the ceremony. Kim arrived in the country earlier Friday as part of a delegation led by the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam.She is the only member of the North's ruling family to have ever visited South Korea.The North Korean delegates are scheduled to attend a lunch meeting hosted by Moon on Saturday. (Yonhap)