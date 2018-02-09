Go to Mobile Version

Moon makes first encounter with N. Korean leader's sister

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 9, 2018 - 20:37
  • Updated : Feb 9, 2018 - 20:38

South Korean President Moon Jae-in briefly encountered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister on Friday at the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader`s sister Kim Yo-jong in PyeongChang on Friday. (Yonhap)

Moon and Kim Yo-jung shook hands at their first-ever encounter during the ceremony. Kim arrived in the country earlier Friday as part of a delegation led by the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam.

She is the only member of the North's ruling family to have ever visited South Korea.

The North Korean delegates are scheduled to attend a lunch meeting hosted by Moon on Saturday. (Yonhap)

