Moon makes first encounter with N. Korean leader's sister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in briefly encountered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister on Friday at the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
|South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader`s sister Kim Yo-jong in PyeongChang on Friday. (Yonhap)
Moon and Kim Yo-jung shook hands at their first-ever encounter during the ceremony. Kim arrived in the country earlier Friday as part of a delegation led by the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam.
She is the only member of the North's ruling family to have ever visited South Korea.
The North Korean delegates are scheduled to attend a lunch meeting hosted by Moon on Saturday. (Yonhap)