[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean Olympic skaters cut Dokdo line out of performance track

GANGNEUNG -- A South Korean ice dance duo will perform to Korean folk ballad "Arirang" at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, with several words referencing the country's eastern islets of Dokdo cut out to avoid offending Japan, at the international sporting event, according to skating officials Friday.



This file photo shows South Korean ice dance team of Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin during a practice session at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, a sub-host city of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, on Feb. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

The figure skating team of Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin recently submitted an edited version of "Arirang Alone," by singer Sohyang, to the International Olympics Committee with the line, "Dokdo, last night did you sleep well?," cut out, a representative of the Korea Skating Union said.The decision was made after the organizing committee recommended to the IOC that it would be best not to play the part referencing Dokdo.Dokdo, called Takeshima in Japan, is of a set of rocky islets lying close to the Korean Peninsula in the East Sea. It has long been a recurring source of tension between the neighbors.The pair has been practicing with the modified version of the track. The duo said they have no problems with the change."It's just some parts of the lyrics removed. We're fine with it since we don't have to change our movements," Min told reporters after a practice session.South Korea has kept a small police detachment on Dokdo since the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japan in 1945 and has made clear that Tokyo's claims are groundless. (Yonhap)