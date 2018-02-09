Samsung’s air solutions target buyers in Middle East

At the biannual Isitma Sogutma Klima-Sogutma Dogalgaz Expo air solutions trade show in Istanbul, Turkey, held from Wednesday to Saturday (local time), Samsung presented its full lineup of wind-free air conditioners.
|Buyers browse products from Samsung Electronics at the ISK-SODEX held in Istanbul, Turkey, from Wednesday to Saturday. (Samsung)
The lineup included not only household air conditioners but also commercial alternatives using similar technology including the 1Way, 4Way and 360 Cassette models.
Samsung also introduced new products under its 30 horsepower digital variable multi air conditioners lineup, including the DVM S 30HP, which reduces installation area by up to 40 percent by using outside air to cool the heat exchanger, and the DVM S Water 30HP, which uses water to cool the exchangers and remains highly efficient regardless of outside temperatures.
Samsung recently signed a deal with Saudi Arabia’s public transportation system Riyadh Metro to supply 3,500 360 Cassette units. The company was also chosen as an official supply partner for the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and supplied outdoor air conditioner units for a premium apartment complex in Istanbul.
According to Samsung, the Middle Eastern market has large growth potential because of its warm climate.
“Samsung Electronics has been actively growing in the Middle Eastern air conditioner market with its innovative products,” said an official with Samsung. “We will use our wind-free technology and innovative air solutions to captivate commercial clients in the Middle East, and continue to expand growth in the global air solutions market.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)